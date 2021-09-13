Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 7.7%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 4,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 845,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $38,132,691.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,039,694 shares of company stock valued at $52,784,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

