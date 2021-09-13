Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.0828 on Top Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $28,085.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.38 or 0.00436858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002408 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.11 or 0.01130712 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

