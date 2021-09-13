Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGB. TheStreet lowered Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,841 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 9.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 620,706 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

