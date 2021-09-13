TB SA Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:TBSAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 20th

TB SA Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TBSAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. TB SA Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBSAU opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. TB SA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $161,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,069,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $392,000.

