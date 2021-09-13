TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,728. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

