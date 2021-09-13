TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.