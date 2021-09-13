TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.66. 1,555,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,852,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,762,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $211,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

