TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,654,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $145.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

