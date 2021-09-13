Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Buy Rating at HSBC

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.90 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$11.20 during trading on Monday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

