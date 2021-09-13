TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 77,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,156,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

