Tecsys Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tecsys in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TCS stock opened at C$58.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$842.31 million and a P/E ratio of 136.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$27.32 and a 52 week high of C$66.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$32.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.10 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

