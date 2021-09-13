Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

THQ traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 104,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,204. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were worth $46,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

