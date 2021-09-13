Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

