Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.06

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $5.54. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1,195 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 23.6%. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is -394.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

