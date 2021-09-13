Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.30 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. Research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

