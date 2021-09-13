Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded by Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

