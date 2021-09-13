Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded by Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.
Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
