Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 7.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 96,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,807,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 563.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 143,517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 199,595.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 87,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 70.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 47,463 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

