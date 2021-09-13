Telsey Advisory Group Raises The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $45.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 285,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

