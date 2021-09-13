Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Trading Up 0.5%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 12,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 19,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several research analysts have commented on TLSYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telstra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.41.

Get Telstra alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.8813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

About Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.