TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$32.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.62.

Shares of TSE:T traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.32. 788,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$39.90 billion and a PE ratio of 31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.16. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$22.50 and a twelve month high of C$29.99.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

