TEMCO Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. TEMCO has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $513,665.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00078787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00123073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00175002 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,883.83 or 0.99951848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.32 or 0.07200276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.07 or 0.00930990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

