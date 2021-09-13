Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Raised by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 18,306.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.23. 26,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,146. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

