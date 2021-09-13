Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stake Boosted by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $8,409,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.69. 71,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.