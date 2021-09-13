Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

