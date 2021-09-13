Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCEHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.84.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $62.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

