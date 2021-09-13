TENT (TENT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $96,955.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. TENT has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $96,955.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.00276679 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00140988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00175508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001018 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002573 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,724,860 coins and its circulating supply is 38,647,768 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.