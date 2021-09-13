TENT Trading Up 62.2% Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.22 million and $113,789.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00282189 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00142326 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00180858 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002414 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002931 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

