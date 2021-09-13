TERA Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, TERA has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. TERA has a market cap of $5.23 million and $286,792.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00121552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00175682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,238.33 or 0.99608988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.95 or 0.07193885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00919856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

