Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/7/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of TERN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. 38,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,452. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $270.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

