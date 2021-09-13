Terracoin (TRC) Trading 17% Lower Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $578,163.58 and approximately $101.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,485.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.89 or 0.01382239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.07 or 0.00458733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00348423 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002766 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

