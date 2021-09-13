Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $14.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $721.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $692.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.47, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

