Tether Price Up 0% This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $68.29 billion and $100.64 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00122011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00173671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.95 or 1.00146509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.59 or 0.07133267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00922034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00887962 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,362,085,236 coins and its circulating supply is 68,260,615,736 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

