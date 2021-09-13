Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $9.19 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

