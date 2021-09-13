TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.91

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.91 and last traded at $112.92, with a volume of 789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFII shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

