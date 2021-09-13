The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of The AZEK worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The AZEK by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The AZEK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,416,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Insiders have sold 122,818 shares of company stock worth $4,969,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $39.80 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.44 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

