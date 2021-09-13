The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Sells $1,222,500.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

