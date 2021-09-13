The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Sells $1,222,500.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TBBK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.47.
The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
The Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
