The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by DBS Vickers

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $18.10 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Bank of East Asia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.49.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

