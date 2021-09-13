The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

NYSE BK opened at $51.91 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $217,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,250,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 86.7% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 397,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 184,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

