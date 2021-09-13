The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,012,000 after acquiring an additional 200,995 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

