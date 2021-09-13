The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,696 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $28,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 72.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

