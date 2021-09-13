The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,379,000 after purchasing an additional 473,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,727,000 after purchasing an additional 371,201 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

NYSE BNS opened at $61.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

