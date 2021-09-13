The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,907,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total value of $2,433,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,468,325. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.06.

Shares of SAM opened at $542.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $716.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $972.62. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.25 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

