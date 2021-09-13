The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,569 shares of company stock valued at $37,834,875. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.75. 78,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

