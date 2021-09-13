The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $766.25 Million

Analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $766.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.01 million and the lowest is $743.60 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $517.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

