The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 30,194.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.34. 10,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.