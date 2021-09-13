The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 53.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $224,000. South State Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 436.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 381,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,387. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

