The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $85.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.