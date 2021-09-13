The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DSG. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.40.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$107.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.86. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$67.16 and a 52 week high of C$109.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 124.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,720. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,882.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

