The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $90,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 57.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $335.71 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

