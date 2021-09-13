The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

